Historic England launches ‘Picturing Lockdown’: An open call to share your experience of lockdown

Historic England is calling on people across the South East to share images that document their experience of seven days in “Lockdown”. Ten contemporary artists from across the nation, including two based in the South East have also been chosen to produce special images over the week.

From rainbows in windows and star jumps on balconies, to explorations of your local area, Historic England is asking people the South East to share images via their website that show how we are all facing the challenges of lockdown, self-isolation and social distancing.

PicturingLockdown project

Running from Wednesday 29th April to Tuesday 5th May, the aim of the #PicturingLockdown project is to create a unique and reflective record of a week across the nation during this extraordinary moment in history. Historic England wants to spark a conversation about identity and its connection to history and place.

© Katharine Grice

Claudia Kenyatta, Head of Regions at Historic England said:

“We are facing one of the most extraordinary moments in living memory. During this time of necessary lockdown restrictions, we are asking the public and some of our most talented contemporary artists to help us record history, whilst being careful to abide by the government’s social distancing measures. “We want people to show us their experiences of lockdown, how places local to them have transformed, communities have come together, and life has changed for us all. These challenging times are encouraging us all to pause and reflect upon our relationship with our surroundings. We hope this project inspires creativity and reflection, allowing the public to create a unique time capsule for the future.”

The Archive

100 of the images submitted by the public and artists will be chosen to enter the Historic England Archive to provide a record for the future. Of the submissions from the public, the 50 most evocative, informative and inspiring images will combine with 50 works from ten contemporary artists into a Collection. These will be catalogued by the Historic England Archive and will be made freely accessible online.

© Paul Marks

This is the first time the public have been asked to capture a moment in time and save it in the Historic England Archive of over 12 million photographs since the Second World War.

Historic England is asking the public to keep to social distancing measures when taking part in this project and only go outside for food, health reasons or for work if you cannot work from home.

Image: © Katharine Grice