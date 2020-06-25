Historic watchtower on Freshwater cliffs to be demolished next month

A demolition application for a two-storey observation tower believed to date from the Second World War has been made to the Isle of Wight council. Demolition is scheduled for 9th July.

The steel and reinforced concrete watch tower on the cliff edge above Fort Albert in Freshwater is currently closed to the public.

Locally-listed heritage asset

Part of the cantilever roof lip on the upper storey has fallen off, although the majority of the structure remains.

The video below show the original roof intact – courtesy of the Isle of Wight Archive.

If repaired, could form a tourism asset

Local resident, Daniel James, commented,

“Cliff End Battery is a locally-listed heritage asset, but there is no heritage report in this application for demolition. Local people are not aware of this application, which has only just been released to the press by the Isle of Wight Council, with one weeks’ notice of the end of the consultation on 3rd July.” “There are no details whatsoever of measures which could be taken to protect the Cliff End Battery or the adjacent Fort Victoria Site of Importance for Nature Conservation from damage during the demolition of the observation tower. Nor are there any details of measures which will be taken to restore the battery or the nature conservation site after demolition.” “The observation tower is a landmark on the cliff edge, and if repaired, could form a tourism asset offering a viewpoint for bird watchers and walkers on the coastal path. As a former military station manned by soldiers from Golden Hill Fort and elsewhere, the battery could attract heritage grants for restoration, and the tower used to provide information to visitors about the history of the area.”

Objections to demolition of the tower can be made using the link on the council’s Website.

News shared by Daniel James. Ed