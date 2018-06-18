HMRC reminder to Isle of Wight residents about telephone scam

HMRC say they received many reports from Isle of Wight residents of the HMRC telephone scam during April. They offer advice on what to do if you’re unsure of the caller.

telephone in hand

Staff at HMRC are often notified of telephone calls involving aggressive voicemail messages left on people’s telephones by scammers pretending to be HMRC.

HMRC tell OnTheWight they received many reports of such a scam operating in the Isle of Wight area during April and are reminding readers what to do if they receive a call.

An HMRC spokesperson said:

“Phone scams are widely reported, and generally attempt to target elderly and vulnerable people. They often involve people receiving a call out of the blue and being told that HMRC is investigating them.

“If you can’t verify the identity of the caller, we recommend that you do not speak to them.”

They went on to say,

“HMRC will call people about outstanding tax bills, and sometimes use automated messages, however this would include your taxpayer reference number.

“If you are uncertain of the caller hang up and call HMRC directly to check – you can confirm our call centre numbers on GOV.UK if you are unsure. For tax credits we do not include your details in any voicemail messages.”

Tamara

There’s one thing wrong with this advice: if you end the scammer’s call and dial HMRC’s or any other number directly, the scammer may still be on the other end of the line. You need to wait a little while before you ring another number.

18, June 2018 4:12 pm
