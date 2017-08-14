HMS Queen Elizabeth coming to Portsmouth sooner than expected this week

Those of you keen to welcome Britain’s new 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier into Portsmouth Harbour this week can now set your alarm clocks.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was expected to arrive on Friday 18th August, but the Royal Navy have now confirmed she will make her way through the Solent on Wednesday at approximately 0710.

The Royal Navy say that weather conditions have meant the exact arrival date/time could not be announced until now.

Changes to cross-Solent services

Not surprisingly, cross-Solent transport is expected to be affected and as such Hovertravel and Wightlink have both announced timetable changes.

The Harbour Master has notified Hovertravel they must suspend operations on Wednesday 16th August 2017 between 0650-0720.

Therefore on Wednesday only:

0645 from Ryde is retimed to leave EARLIER at 0630

0700 from Southsea is retimed to leave at 0720

There will also be additional services operating at 0600 from Ryde and 0615 from Southsea.

Wightlink’s car ferry service between Fishbourne and Portsmouth will also be affected and the company have issued a revised timetable for Wednesday.

See their Website for latest changes.

Image: © Royal Navy