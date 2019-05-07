Hollywood afternoon tea in aid of Isle of Wight brain tumour charity

Hollywood glamour is coming to the Isle of Wight with a charity afternoon tea.

Experience the glitz and appeal of the red carpet all in the name of a good cause – The Wight Brainy Bunch.

The event on Saturday 18 May is being held by The Co-operative Funeralcare in Ryde and follows a similar successful themed afternoon tea in January.

For just £14.95 per person, guests will be treated to a full stand of cakes, sandwiches and scones plus extra treats on the top layer with unlimited tea or coffee.

Feel extra special whilst supporting charity

Sam Walker, Funeral Co-ordinator, said:

“Think Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Ginger Rogers. We love an opportunity to feel spoiled and this afternoon tea will do just that. “Guests will hopefully feel extra special whilst supporting the local brain tumour charity which runs a monthly support group, provides financial assistance to families struggling with added expenses, and supports much needed research via The Brain Tumour Charity.”

Love Your Neighbourhood

The Wight Brainy Bunch is supported by the funeral home as part of Southern Co-op’s community engagement programme ‘Love Your Neighbourhood’. This initiative addresses four key social themes for promoting: ‘Greener’, ‘Healthier’, ‘Safer’, and ‘More Inclusive’ neighbourhoods.

Where and when

The themed afternoon tea is being held from 2pm to 4pm

on Saturday 18 May at the Woods Kitchen, in Godshill.

Dressing up is optional.

To find out more or book your place, contact Southern Co-op’s Ryde Funeralcare via 01983 615746 or rydefuneral@southerncoops.co.uk.

Image: jelleke vanooteghem under CC BY 2.0