Hoping to reunite with family and friends for Christmas? Latest Covid-19 rules announced

The Prime Minister set out some of the new rules that will be introduced when the country comes out of Lockdown #2 next month. It includes details about where you can travel to, overnight stays and meeting friends and family

little boy looking at a decorated Christmas tree

If you are hoping to be reunited with family members over the Christmas period, you’ve probably been on tenterhooks awaiting news from the Government today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now delivered an outline of the Covid Winter Plan (see below in full), which sets out how the country will come out of the second Lockdown on 3rd December. Jump to details about Christmas get togethers.

Tighter Tiers
Later this week, the PM intends to set out which Tiers different parts of the country will fall into and added that more areas will be placed into higher Tiers.

Prior to the second lockdown the Isle of Wight was in Tier 1.

Earlier today Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, said he’d argued the case for the Island to not be combined in with neighbours, Portsmouth or Southampton.

Christmas get-togethers
The government say they will allow some increased social contact for everyone (supported by guidance to follow on how to celebrate safely) over the Christmas period but haven’t given the fine detail yet.

Mr Johnson said that people should exercise “careful judgement” about visiting elderly relatives at Christmas, with guidance for clinically vulnerable people on managing the risk in each tier being set out later.

Read in full
More information is due out later this week, but in the meantime you can read the summary of the Covid Winter Plan or the full Report below.

Monday, 23rd November, 2020 5:29pm

andy

Nothing about travelling being banned between high infection areas to low infection areas. Brilliant, that’s going to help stop the spread of the virus isn’t it!

23, November 2020 5:38 pm
longford

I know plenty of people who commute daily from a low infection area, the IW, to a high infection area in Portsmouth, to work. The good news is that over Christmas they will probably be on holiday, so hopefully won’t become one of Santa’s Super Spreaders.

23, November 2020 5:44 pm
Fenders

I bet Bob and his BBQ buddies will all be down from London celebrating Christmas in their second homes. Just give Waitrose and Seaview a wide berth. ;-)

23, November 2020 5:50 pm
