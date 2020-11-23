Hoping to reunite with family and friends for Christmas? Latest Covid-19 rules announced

If you are hoping to be reunited with family members over the Christmas period, you’ve probably been on tenterhooks awaiting news from the Government today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now delivered an outline of the Covid Winter Plan (see below in full), which sets out how the country will come out of the second Lockdown on 3rd December. Jump to details about Christmas get togethers.

Summary of changes

In summary, below are some of the items many readers will be most interested to know about; travelling; working; overnight stays; eating and drinking out; as well as shopping; funerals and weddings. You should continue to work from home if you can do.

Tighter Tiers

Later this week, the PM intends to set out which Tiers different parts of the country will fall into and added that more areas will be placed into higher Tiers.

Prior to the second lockdown the Isle of Wight was in Tier 1.

Earlier today Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, said he’d argued the case for the Island to not be combined in with neighbours, Portsmouth or Southampton.

Christmas get-togethers

The government say they will allow some increased social contact for everyone (supported by guidance to follow on how to celebrate safely) over the Christmas period but haven’t given the fine detail yet.

Mr Johnson said that people should exercise “careful judgement” about visiting elderly relatives at Christmas, with guidance for clinically vulnerable people on managing the risk in each tier being set out later.

Read in full

More information is due out later this week, but in the meantime you can read the summary of the Covid Winter Plan or the full Report below.

