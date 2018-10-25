Horse-riders as well as cyclists, pedestrians to benefit from improvement project

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Major improvements to the shared-use path between Sandown and Newport are to begin next month.

Island Roads is undertaking three separate schemes to install new bridge decks at two locations and to create a new 100-metre causeway in the third – and largest – of the projects which will also mean the new route can be used by horse-riders.

The work is being undertaken over the winter period to avoid the months when the cycleway is in greatest use.

New stone causeway

The most ambitious project is to replace 100 metres of timber decking (pictured) at the Horringford Boardwalk with a new stone causeway. The design uses lightweight aggregate inside gabion baskets and has been approved by the Environment Agency.

This solution will provide a more durable structure than the previous wooden piled boardwalk that was within very wet ground and prone to deterioration given its location on the River Yar’s flood plain.

Extra cash from IWC

Though the projects in the main are being financed using Government grant under the Highways Improvement Programme, the IW Council has contributed extra funding to the Horringford scheme to widen the Causeway making it suitable for horses.

Joanne Saunders, a project manager on Island Roads’ structures team said:

“The key to the scheme was finding a design that was durable enough to provide a long-term solution in some very wet terrain and which would both provide a suitable surface for cyclists and also be acceptable to the Environment Agency. “What we have agreed will provide a lasting improvement to this much-used bridleway/Public Right of Way and cycle route and will underline the Island’s credentials as a cycle-friendly place for residents and visitors.”

20 weeks of work

The Horringford project is due to begin on November 5 and last for up to 20 weeks during which the path will be closed between East Lane, Merstone and Stickworth Lane, Arreton with a diversion in place.

The two other projects being undertaken will see the decks replaced and other steps taken to improve the condition and durability of B310 Haseley Bridge and B311 Blackrock Bridge. Both projects are due to begin on November 5 and last up to ten weeks. The creation of a temporary footbridge will ensure that B311 will remain open at all times but a local diversion will be in place in respect of the B310.

Joanne said:

“We have endeavoured to reduce the impact on the users during these works but would ask the public to respect the diversions that are necessary at Haseley and Horringford bridges as keeping the work site free of traffic will help us to complete this improvement work as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Ward: Delighted to extend network for equestrian community

The projects have been welcomed by Ian Ward, IW Council Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Transport.

Cllr Ward said: