Hospice competition for the best sunflowers

Entries for Earl Mountbatten Hospice’s “Grow a Sunflower” campaign are blooming, and it’s still not too late to submit yours!

The competition to find the tallest and widest sunflowers was launched by the hospice in March this year, as part of our 35th anniversary celebrations. The sunflower is widely known as our emblem and the aim of the campaign is to highlight the extent to which the hospice’s work reaches all corners of the Island.

Although many people think of the hospice as a building, more Islanders are supported in their own homes than on the 16-bed hospice ward. Over 650 people are cared for and supported in their own homes and in the places that they live across the Isle of Wight.

Around 60 organisations, shops, businesses and schools have supported the initiative by encouraging people to grow sunflowers from special packets of seeds.

Support for campaign

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“I would like to thank all of the organisations who have got behind our sunflower growing campaign, they have been a great support and have really helped to get our message out to the Isle of Wight about our 35th anniversary and our work in the community. “I am really looking forward to seeing the results of everyone’s growing efforts!”

Everyone who has grown sunflowers is encouraged to enter our competition, which has three categories:

Tallest sunflower

Widest sunflower head (not including petals)

The most sunflowers to bloom on one piece of land

How to enter

To enter the competition, growers need to submit photos clearly showing the height and/or width against a measuring tape, or total number of sunflowers grown, by email to comms@iwhospice.org or by post to Communications, Earl Mountbatten Hospice, Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight.

The closing date for entries is Friday 15 September 2017, and winners will be announced on Isle of Wight Day, Saturday 23 September 2017. For full terms and conditions see the Website.

Image: tony_donnelly under CC BY 2.0