Hospice’s Sister Jackie is named best in country

Emma shares this latest news from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Ed

A senior nurse who has been instrumental in developing the culture and care on Earl Mountbatten Hospice’s Inpatient Unit has been named as the best in the country.

Jackie Whiller, Sister on the unit (or ward), received the top accolade of “Palliative Nurse of the Year” from the International Journal of Palliative Nursing. The IJPN Awards, held at the Royal College of General Practitioners in London (Friday 24 March), recognise and celebrate the achievement and excellence in the work of palliative care, nurses and other team members.

Jackie had been nominated for the award by Liz Arnold, the hospice’s Director of Nursing, who said:

“Jackie has been instrumental in challenging and changing the hospice inpatient unit culture by using a set of strong leadership skills, including role-modelling, advanced clinical practice and the formation of healthy relationships between professionals, service users and families.”

Among Jackie’s achievements, she led a pilot project on the Inpatient Unit to deliver nurse-led care to patients who whose care would traditionally have been led by a consultant. The pilot, which was initially funded by the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, was so successful that it has now become a permanent feature on the unit, having led to good team working among staff and increased patient satisfaction.

Liz Arnold continued:

“Jackie continues to develop a positive learning culture for staff and service users and is overcoming individual, group and organisational barriers in order to further develop a person-centered culture of care.”

Commenting on the award, Liz said:

“I am absolutely delighted that Jackie’s total commitment and energy to make improvements for patients and their families has been recognised at the highest level. This award recognises the ambitious changes Jackie has managed to put in place, which have both empowered her professionally but also empowered others who gain so much from her leadership. Well done, Jackie!”

Jackie said: