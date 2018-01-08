Hourly trains today and Friday on Island Line due to RMT strike

A reduced service will be running today (Monday) and Friday and Island Line Trains. Buses will replace train service on Wednesday. OnTheWight has the timetables.

train at ryde station

Members of the RMT across several rail companies will be striking today (Monday), Wednesday and Friday.

Island Line staff are expected to take part in the strike, with trains running hourly on Monday 8th January and Friday 12th January.

First train from Ryde will be 0549.

First train towards Ryde Pier from Ryde St Johns is 0545, with the first train from Shanklin will at 0618.

On Wednesday, buses will replace Island Line services.

Wednesday Bus Timetable
Wednesday school buses timetable

Full details can be found on the South Western Railway Website.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0

