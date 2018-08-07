Housing development plans revised following badger concerns

Revised plans for a housing development in Freshwater have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

The Meadows scheme at Colwell Road, submitted by Fareham developer Kensington Homes, includes plans for twenty houses — including seven for social housing — plus parking.

However, the original scheme prompted concerns from residents, Freshwater Parish Council, and the Isle of Wight Badger Trust.

Wildlife buffer ‘of little use’

Revised plans include greater clarity over the badger run.

The Isle of Wight Badger Trust objected to the previous application, saying the wildlife buffer zone was so reduced it was ‘of little use to wildlife’.

All units within the proposal are now two-storey, and the location of houses within the site have been altered.

Other revisions

Garages have been made less dominant within the scheme, and the unit footprint has been reduced. Properties hug the boundary less and have been arranged in a ‘more rural design’ than previously proposed.

The social housing blocks have been broken up to allow for greater visibility from Madeira Road properties across the site. The developer said they would become ‘more of a feature as the visitor enters the site’.

The revised planning application states:

“Prior to re-submission, further drawings were sent to the planning officer. In very general terms, the officer thought the proposed alterations went a significant way to address the original concerns.”

Have your say

Comments can be made on the revised scheme until 24th August 2018.

Head over to the iWight Planning Website to see the plans and leave your comments.