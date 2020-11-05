‘Hover responsibly, be kind and stay safe’ is the message from Hovertravel boss

As the second lockdown begins, Neil Chapman, MD of Hovertravel, has written to all their customers to provide some more detail about Hovertravel’s approach and how everyone can all work together to stay safe and travel when needed.

Booking Etiquette – ‘Help Us to Help Others’

Hovertravel are planning to maintain a service throughout this lockdown, but need your help. If you are not going to be travelling over the next four weeks, please notify terminal staff or email [email protected] and they will temporarily remove your preferred bookings so that those who need to travel can book.

Your preferred times will be reinstated from 2nd December, ready for you for you to start travelling again.

They can also freeze your travel card and extend it by the period you do not travel, with the Hover Flexibility scheme – find out more.

Hovertravel ask customers to keep them informed of your travel plans so they can keep flying the people who really need to travel.

Travel during lockdown

This lockdown is different in that the Government is asking people to travel to schools, universities and for medical appointments with hospitals on both sides of the Solent asking Hovertravel to emphasise that people should travel for their booked hospital visits.

Other reasons for travel include: (a full updated list can be found on the Website)

travelling for work(where not possible to work from home),

travelling for childcare, education,

to care for a vulnerable person,

to attend a funeral,

to escape injury or harm,

to visit someone in your support bubble

Please consider whether your travel is allowed by the Government regulations and act accordingly which means you must not travel for shopping, exercise or a day trip.

Hovertravel will continue to provide a safe and speedy operation for those who should be travelling across the Solent.

Chapman: Hover Responsibly, Be Kind and Stay Safe

Neil Chapman finishes by saying,