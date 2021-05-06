Hovertravel add more flights to their timetable

Hovertravel have now added extra flights to its weekday timetable.

The additional flights are 1545 from Ryde and 1600 from Southsea, on Monday to Friday only.

Julie Horrocks, Head of Ground Operations at Hovertravel explains,

“We always monitor our passenger numbers and flows in detail and, over the past year, this has been even more crucial as we responded to the pandemic and the needs of the local community.

“Hovertravel has the advantage of being hyper-flexible and we can add flights in very quickly as demand dictates. We also review the data for trends and we can see that, with school children returning home and regular travellers starting to leave work, the hour around 1600 is becoming busier.

“These new additions to our timetable will add capacity exactly when it is most needed and demonstrate that Hovertravel is doing all it can to support a sustainable recovery.”