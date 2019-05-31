Hovertravel helps Islanders honour D-Day heroes for 75th anniversary next week

Stephen shares this latest news on behalf of Hovertravel. Ed

Hovertravel will be running to timetable for all the D-Day 75 commemorative events next week, with the exception of just two cancelled services and four slightly amended services on Wednesday 5th June.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, explains:

“We appreciate that the Isle of Wight will wish to pay their respects at the commemorative events in Portsmouth and we offer the fastest and closest ferry route across the Solent to Southsea Common, where the majority of events will be taking place.”

Veterans take priority

In honour of their service, Hovertravel will be boarding veterans first, followed by any serving military personnel and then all other customers for the duration of these events.

Pilots will be marking the occasion with special announcements and there will be additional staff in and outside Hovertravel terminals for any customers who might require extra assistance.

Scheduled timetables

Out of the timetabled 70 services on Wednesday, the 11:45 ex Ryde and 12:00 ex Southsea will not run, whilst the 11:15 ex Ryde and 11:30 ex Southsea will both run ten minutes earlier at 11:05 and 11:20 respectively. Finally, the 12:15 ex Ryde and 12:30 ex Southsea will run ten minutes later at 12:25 and 12:40 respectively.

Loretta adds:

“On Wednesday afternoon, with two flypasts and the goodbye to the MV Boudicca and then all through to Sunday, the events on Southsea Common are going to be very popular and we will be able to add in extra services as demand dictates. “We have already added an extra service on Saturday 9th June at 22:30 to make sure that customers can enjoy the 15-minute fireworks display on the common which will start at 22:00. Additionally, with several kilometres of bunting strung throughout our terminals and free flags for people to wave, Hovertravel is saying thank you to our D-DAY heroes.”

75 free then 75% discount

As well as offering a 75% discount to veterans for the D-Day 75 events Hovertravel is offering 75 free tickets for veterans to travel to the commemorative events.

Island residents with Hovertravel Blue cards can use their June 50% discount for these times and two adults plus up to three children can travel for £30 with the Off Peak family ticket.

All details and terms & conditions of each of these offers can be found at the Hovertravel website.