How mass extinction 370m years ago changed the path of evolution

The evening includes lectures and delicious home-made food. Book your place today

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

blast from the past poster

The popular Blast from the Past Special Lecture Series returns this week to Dinosaur Isle.

From 5pm on Saturday 16th November 2019, you can hear from experts talk on fascinating subjects, enjoy delicious home-made food and chat to other like-minded people.

The End Devonian Mass Extinction – resetting the trajectory of Tetrapod evolution
Professor John Marshall from Southampton will talk about this fascinating period in Earth’s history 370m years ago when up to 80% of species became extinct, changing the path of evolution.

Tales of the Iguanodon Tail
Dr Jeremy Lockwood will present a short talk on the changing interpretation of the Iguanodon tail and some modern conundrums.

Food
The evening includes a feast of delicious home-made soup, sandwiches and a doughnut.

Tickets for food and lectures are priced at £3 for members (Friends of Dinosaur Isle) and exhibitors, £5 for others.

To book your place
Please call Dinosaur Isle on 404344 or email jlockwood156@aol.com and leave you name and the number of people attending.

Monday, 11th November, 2019 11:47am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2niF

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Sandown, What's On, Yaverland

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*