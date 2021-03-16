How to take part in the first Isle of Wight Chilly Dipping March fundraiser

News shared by Sandy on behalf of Swim the Wight – which was set up at the end of 2020 – in her own words. Ed

Throughout March we are asking people to raise money for Mountbatten by immersing themselves in the sea, an ice bath or even by taking a cold shower either once or on a regular basis and to be sponsored to do so or to simply donate.

If you don’t know anyone who enjoys the delights of cold water at this time of year and you would like to donate in memory of someone special then you are also welcome to do so.

We have set up a Go Fund Me page and you are welcome to join our fundraising team – The more the merrier!

We need your help

Supporting those with disabilities, health conditions and other disadvantages to get into the sea, is not something we can do on our own, so we welcome support in any form you can give.

Whether you can offer specialist skills, financial backing or would like to discuss any ideas with us, please get in touch.

What do you need?

The Swim the Wight Website has information on the types of equipment we need including matting and beach wheelchairs, wetsuits, swimming gloves and boots – the list is seemingly endless.

We will be guided by the people we seek to help rather than buying what we think is needed, so we also ask anyone who would like to access the beach and sea, what they need to be able to do so (email [email protected])

Thorneton-Field: Passionate about the sea and marine environment

Victoria Thorneton-Field, Founder of Swim The Wight CIC, said,

“Sandy and I have been sea swimming, all year round, for a number of years on the Island and Swim The Wight seemed to be a natural progression to encourage more people to enjoy the benefits of ‘blue health.’ “As an oceanographer, I am passionate about the sea and marine environment I am also an Open Water Swimming Coach and an STA (Swimming Teachers’ Association) Brand Ambassador. “Our hope is to help and encourage those who may find the beach and sea a daunting place but who could benefit the most, with a little help and encouragement.”

Six swim Experience

To help fund our endeavour we are offering our first ‘Six swim Experience’ for those wanting to explore the Island over three days.

We will visit different beaches, swim and relax together and take in the natural beauty of some of the most picturesque parts of the Island’s coastline.

Participants will need to be competent swimmers but not Olympians. Please see our Website for further details.

Ciccognani: Decided to jump in and start raising money now

Sandy Ciccognani, Co-Founder of Swim the Wight.

“We were waiting for the Lockdown to end before launching the business, but we have been encouraged by various people to put on a fundraising event and so we decided to jump in (literally) and start raising money now through Chilly Dipping March.”

Don’t put yourself or anyone else in danger

Open water swimming has experienced a real boom this year. Sandy Ciccognani, who also set up the online Outdoor Swimming group on Facebook, is keen to encourage more people to take up open water swimming. She added,

“This is not the ideal time of year to start open water swimming, so we are calling on those who already have some experience to swim and encouraging others to take a cold dip in the relative comfort of their own homes. “Please make sure you know what you are doing and don’t put yourself or anyone else in danger. We would encourage those who want to start sea swimming, to wait a few more weeks and then get in touch with an experienced coach or swimming group. “There is a fantastic, supportive community of sea swimmers on the Island, so you don’t need to do it alone. As soon as guidelines allow, we will be promoting group swims across the Island.”

If you have any questions or would like to know more about how to help people take advantage of Blue Health, please do email [email protected]

Image: © Marie-Louise