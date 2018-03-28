Huddersfield students taking up ‘cosplay’ work placements at Island Con

Island Con has announced today they are working with Huddersfield University to offer the chance for students to come down and take part in a work placement this October.



After already announcing that top-level staff will be paid for helping at this year’s event, this is another chance for Island Con organisers to offer an exciting opportunity to be part of this growing event on the Isle of Wight.



Showcasing unique talents

Cosplay is far more important to the fashion and events industry than people realise. And with that in mind, we wanted to work with students to give them the opportunity to show their unique

talents.



Organiser of Island Con, Ben Belton said:



“I thought it a little bit odd when a previous event I’d run had a cosplayer who used the opportunity to add it to her coursework from Huddersfield University no less! Now I’m pretty thrilled to say that the Island Con event has a full blown work placement program with the same Uni. “There is something about Huddersfield University and their willingness to send Uni students on work placements to the Isle of Wight that really makes me happy. No other Uni does this and it’s an amazing thing.



“Most of the applications come from those on costume design and fashion courses. This is where the student would log a creative journal of a custom cosplay and costume design and then will come to the Island to exhibit it and present it live on stage.”

He went on to say,



“Some cosplayers have gone on to become full blown and successful fashion designers so it goes without saying that this is an opportunity that might seem strange to some but has wide reaching ramifications and opportunities.



“Cosplay isn’t always just cosplay, to some it can be the starting point of a wildly successful fashion design career and what better place to present the finished item than in front of 300+ people on stage at Island Con. Nerves much!”

Find out more about Island Con by visiting the Island Con Website or Facebook Page.

Image: Razrig under CC BY 2.0

