Reduced tip opening times lead to fly-tipping concerns

Changes were approved last year and means Lynnbottom will close at 6pm – even through the summer. Concerns of a rise in fly-tipping have been raised.

This is an article from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

As agreed in the 2017-18 budget last year, the summer opening times at Lynnbottom tip have been slashed by 35 hours a week — or five hours a day.

The revised opening hours, introduced at the start of October 2017, will remain in force, meaning the centre will remain open between 10am and 6pm, seven days a week.

Meanwhile, the tip at Afton will open for three days between 10am and 6pm, a cut of 15 hours.

Increase in fly-tipping fears
There are now fears the cut in hours will lead to an increase in fly-tipping, particularly on nearby Brading Down Road.

Former Ryde town councillor, David Woodward, branded the decision ‘self-defeating’ and ‘very short-sighted’.

He said,

“Lots of working people will now not be able to go on their way to work.

“There will be more queuing and sooner or later there will be a bad accident on that road.”

Saving £84,000 pa
The revised hours form part of plans to save the council £252,000 over three years.

IW Council cabinet member for waste management, Cllr Michael Murwill, said:

“Officers analysed the footfall data for both sites and explored how other local authorities in the UK ran their sites.

“The proposed option met the needs of as many users as possible and it has been largely successful.”

Wednesday, 28th March, 2018 5:21pm

By

1 Comment on "Reduced tip opening times lead to fly-tipping concerns"

gravdub4
The Council must be saving/making themselves an absolute mint. So far this year we have been screwed more for parking, screwed more for council tax,and even more just because we live in Sandown, and screwed out of what we are paying them for in services,now it’s the tip hours cut.At this rate their VAT cock up will soon be paid off. Will our council tax be reduced… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
28, March 2018 6:58 pm
