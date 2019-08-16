Huge improvement at care home for those with mental health needs, say CQC

A care home in Freshwater, where the Care Quality Commission previously had to take enforcement action, has been given a rating of ‘Good’ following the latest inspection.

In 2016 the CQC discovered three breaches of the Health and Social Care Act at the care home that provides accommodation for people with mental health needs.

Highlights from the report

However, improvements have been made and during the latest inspection which took place in July the inspector found:

That residents at The Croft and felt safe and happy.

There were enough staff to meet people’s needs and they had been recruited safely.

Staff received appropriate training and support to enable them to carry out their role effectively.

That appropriate safeguarding procedures were in place to protect people from the risk of abuse.

That medicines were managed safely and in accordance with current regulations and guidance.

Staff sought people’s consent and supported people to make choices about their care.

Staff treated people with kindness and compassion.

Residents were treated with respect and dignity.

Residents had clear, detailed and person-centred care plans, which guided staff on the most appropriate way to support them.

There was a clear management structure with staff being supported by the registered managers and provider.

Ratings

Some improvements need to be carried out before the provider can be rated as ‘Outstanding’, but the report found:

Is the service safe? – Good

Is the service effective? – Good

Is the service caring? – Good

Is the service responsive? – Good

Is the service well-led? – Requires Improvement

The report

Full details in the report below. Click on the full screen icon for larger version.

Image: geishaboy500 under CC BY 2.0