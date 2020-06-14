Hullabaloo At Home: Get ready for the best weekend you’ve ever spent online!

Next weekend (20th and 21st June) sees the return of the ever-popular Hullabaloo, but not as you know it.

Join in from wherever you are in the world as Sandown Bay and the Isle of Wight beams fun, and wonder, and the Biosphere straight to your home.

Hullabaloo

Since its birth in 2017, the family-friendly science, nature and arts festival in Sandown Bay has grown and improved every year and 2020 was due to be the biggest and best yet.

Organisers have not let the Coronavirus lockdown get in the way of everyone having a great time and with that in mind, they’ve worked their socks off over the last few months to take the whole thing online.

Scroll rather than stroll

Next weekend you’ll find the Discovery Bay Marquees, Shady Lady Stages and Carnival dance, the artist-filled Makers Space and even the Tea Tent popping up on the Hullabaloo Website. You’ll be able to simply scroll, rather than stroll, your way through the brilliant science, arts, music, dance, magic and learn about the Island’s wildlife and landscapes too.

The festival launches on Friday June 19th with a very Happy Birthday to the Isle of Wight’s first year as an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, then it all goes live on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st June for a whole weekend of Hullabaloo!

Be prepared and get involved

How-To videos are already online so you can get started making decorations, party food, tents, dens, stages, posters, arenas, bars, costumes etc so you can transform your home into the best arts/science festival ever seen!

Here’s how to take part:

Find Hullabaloo on Facebook – Like and Follow to see updates

Tune into the Hullabaloo At Home Website

And follow Hullabaloo on Twitter and Instagram

Put the posters in your windows

Don’t forget to hashtag #HullabalooAtHome #DiscoveryBay #IsleofWight #Biosphere #Letscreate

What to expect

There will be loads for children to learn, do, explore and make. The line-up includes:

Ian Boyd’s Garden Safaris and Pop-Up Museums

Live Magic Tricks, Carnival Dance

The Cardboard Quest the Battle of the Bands… take part in the best recycling challenge ever (check out the tutorials on YouTube)!

Sea Eagles, the Zoo, Dinosaur Isle

The National Poo Museum

Quay Arts Boxed Butterflies, magical Woodland Cookery, Colourbaloo

Make your own festival flags with Liz Cooke’s Flags and nature decorations with Kathy Grogan’s Nature Works

And there’s more

As well as Island ecologists, artists, musicians and inventors, we’re being joined by:

The One Show Scientist, Marty Jopson with his Live MicroMinutes

British Ecological Society (bee animations!)

The Linnaen Society’s Strange Species Draw

Royal Society of Pathology and more!

For the first time ever, audiences can join us from wherever they are in the world so it’s a great opportunity to visit the Isle of Wight Biosphere from afar and link the schools further afield!

Get ready to have the best online weekend ever!