Hullabaloo returns to Sandown Bay for two days of FREE discovery, exploration and fun

The brilliant Hullabaloo team are back in Sandown on 11th and 12th May, bringing with them two days of fantastic fun for all the family.

Returning for a third year, once again Hullabaloo will be brilliantly combining art with science and technology through workshops, parades, makers and inventors, live music and more, once again all absolutely free of charge!

This year the Soapbox Derby is replaced by Cardboard Wars (see more below) and so there won’t be the usual road closure in place, but that won’t affect all the amazing things taking place.

As with previous years there is so much to look forward to and highlights include:

Science Museum and others in The Discovery Bay tent

Masses of children’s activities

Wonderstruck

Batala Portsmouth bring their award-winning samba to Sandown

Horse box theatre company

Junior Jungle

Rockafellas

IW Garrison of Stormtroopers

Shady Lady stage, with loads of live music

Ben Gates Sound Structures

Carnival parade

Willow walk

Beach activities

Makers marquee

Food vans

Cardboard Wars

This year sees a new activity – Cardboard Wars. Make your own cardboard armour and weapons at the morning workshops to take part in final battle at 2pm Sunday afternoon.

Choose to join Tribe Fire or Tribe Ice and battle it out for loads of excellent prizes!

Katie Paterson:First there is a Mountain

What’s more, International Artist, Katie Paterson, has selected the Isle of Wight’s very own ‘Science Beach’ as the fifth venue for her superb touring participatory artwork called ‘First There Is A Mountain.

Beach goers are able to build their own micro-geologies and watch the tide wash them away, highlighting that when it comes to time and tide, nothing lasts forever. As we know coastal erosion is something that affects UK seafront communities all over the globe.

Hullabaloo organiser, Sharon George said,

“We’re as happy as winkles in a rockpool that First There Is a Mountain will take place at Hullabaloo this year. “The international spotlight has well and truly turned towards Sandown Bay and it’s fitting that such a prestigious touring art project should come to one of the biggest free art/science celebrations in the country.”

Find out more

For more information, check out the Hullaballo Website where you’ll find lots more info about what’s on offer.

Hullabaloo takes place on Culver Parade, Sandown from 10am each day on 11th and 12th May.

In the meantime, here’s a flavour of what to expect

Our thanks to Hullabaloo for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations and businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Main Image: © Darren Hudson