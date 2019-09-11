Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV) vaccination offered to Isle of Wight boys from September

The Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV) vaccination programme will be offered to boys for the first time as part of the routine immunisation schedule in England.

The local 0-19 Public Health Service will be rolling out the programme across Isle of Wight secondary schools from next week and will be offering the vaccination to boys and girls aged 12 and 13.

HPV is the name given to a very common group of viruses which are linked to the development of around 5% of all cancers. This includes cervical and genital cancers and some cancers of the head and neck – all of which the vaccine helps to protect against.

Bevan: An important part of public health

Andrea Bevan, Clinical Lead for the 0-19 Service, said:

“Offering the vaccine to boys too will not only protect them but will also prevent more cases of HPV-related cancers in girls. “Vaccination programmes are an important part of public health and the school based programmes have shown to be an effective way of reaching the population to ensure the coverage needed for ‘community immunity’ which in turn helps protect vulnerable members of our community.”

Information packs being sent out

Parents of Year 8 pupils will receive an information pack and a consent form from the school nurse team.

The vaccination course includes two doses which are offered 6-12 months apart and it is important to have both doses to be protected. A second dose will be arranged six months after the first dose and will be given in April/May 2020.

Bryant: Will reduce overall burden of cancers

Simon Bryant, Interim Director of Public Health for Hampshire County Council and Isle of Wight Council said:

“This universal programme offers us the opportunity to make HPV-related diseases a thing of the past and build on the success of the girls’ programme. “Offering the vaccine to boys will not only protect them but will also prevent more cases of HPV-related cancers in girls and reduce the overall burden of these cancers in both men and women in the future. “I encourage all parents of eligible boys and girls to make sure they take up the offer for this potentially life-saving vaccine.”

Dates for vaccinations

In partnership with Island secondary schools the NHS School Nurse team will be offering the first dose on the following dates:

Tues 17th Sep The Bay CE Secondary School Wed 18th Sept Cowes Enterprise College Thurs 19th Sept Medina Tues 24th Sept Christ the King College Wed 25th Sept Ryde School Thurs 26th Sept Island Free School Tues 1st Oct Ryde Academy Wed 2nd Oct Carisbrooke College Thurs 10th Oct St Georges (Provisional) Contact School

Nursing on 821388 Priory School

Get in touch

Parents who have any queries or would like further information can contact the school nurse team on 821388. Alternatively information is also available at on the Website.

The HPV vaccination programme has been successfully running on the Island for ten years. The success of the programme has been enhanced by the good working relationship between Island schools and the 0-19 Public Health Service.