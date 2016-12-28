Police confirm details about human remains found in Freshwater Bay

The remains were found in Freshwater Bay by a dog walker this morning. Police confirm details.

freshwater-bay-drone-footage-by-trevor-beckett

Police have confirmed that a member of the public handed in human remains at the Boat House at Freshwater Bay this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called at 11.02am.

A spokesperson said,

“Initial analysis confirms that this is a human hand and has been in the water for a significant amount of time.”

The remains, found by dog walker, consist of a forearm and hand, decomposed down to the bone.

They have been sent away for further analysis.

Image: © Trevor Beckett

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 28th December, 2016 4:42pm

By

Isle of Wight News

