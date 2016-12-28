Police confirm details about human remains found in Freshwater Bay

Police have confirmed that a member of the public handed in human remains at the Boat House at Freshwater Bay this morning (Wednesday).
Police were called at 11.02am.
A spokesperson said,
“Initial analysis confirms that this is a human hand and has been in the water for a significant amount of time.”
The remains, found by dog walker, consist of a forearm and hand, decomposed down to the bone.
They have been sent away for further analysis.
