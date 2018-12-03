Hundreds collected for Independent Lifeboat station at charity concert

Last month the Newchurch Male Voice Choir gave a concert along with the Cor Meibion Llanellie Male Voice Choir and Island’s female harmony singers Cantobelle.
Donations were collected on the night for the Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat Station and last week a cheque for £416 was presented to the lifeboat volunteers.
A fantastic service
Bob Cooper, Publicity Officer and member of Newchurch Male Voice Choir, says,
“We are proud to present the proceeds of a very successful concert with the Cor Meibion Llanellie Male Voice Choir and the Island’s Cantobelle Harmony Singers, to Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat.
“We know this money will go towards the fantastic service the volunteers give to seafarers and the public around the Island.”
Continued support “very humbling”
Mark Birch, Operations Manager of Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat, added,
“We are thrilled to receive this donation from the Newchurch Male Voice Choir.
“Their continued support for our lifesaving work is very humbling and it’s great that they chose to sing out for our volunteers and our charity. We cannot thank them enough.”
Monday, 3rd December, 2018 9:43am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lV5
Filed under: Community, Inshore Rescue, Island-wide, Newchurch, Sandown, Shanklin
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓