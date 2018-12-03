Hundreds collected for Independent Lifeboat station at charity concert

Last month the Newchurch Male Voice Choir gave a concert along with the Cor Meibion Llanellie Male Voice Choir and Island’s female harmony singers Cantobelle.

Donations were collected on the night for the Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat Station and last week a cheque for £416 was presented to the lifeboat volunteers.

A fantastic service

Bob Cooper, Publicity Officer and member of Newchurch Male Voice Choir, says,

“We are proud to present the proceeds of a very successful concert with the Cor Meibion Llanellie Male Voice Choir and the Island’s Cantobelle Harmony Singers, to Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat. “We know this money will go towards the fantastic service the volunteers give to seafarers and the public around the Island.”

Continued support “very humbling”

Mark Birch, Operations Manager of Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat, added,