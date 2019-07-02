Hundreds complete the Osborne Run in the sweltering heat, including a hairy gorilla

Matt shares this latest news on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Hundreds of people ran for Mountbatten in Sunday’s spectacular Osborne Run.

For the first time since it was first held in 2017, the event featured three distances – 10k, 5k and 3k – which helped to attract a total of 550 runners.

All routes took runners through the grounds of Osborne, with the start and finish located in front of Queen Victoria’s summer home.

Hartley: Amazing support

Mountbatten chief executive Nigel Hartley, who started all three races, said,

“It was amazing to see so many people running in support of us. “It’s always very moving because many of those taking part have had experience of our work and really want to give something back. “Osborne is an amazing and iconic venue – it’s perfect for this event and we’re very grateful to English Heritage for allowing us to use it.”

10k as a gorilla

Highlights from the day included Carl Hall’s 10k run dressed as a gorilla.

The Red Funnel employee is supporting Mountbatten, the ferry company’s official charity of the year for 2019, by running 1,000 miles this year.

Carl, of Southampton, said,

“A close colleague of mine inspired me to raise money for Mountbatten, after she explained how her parents and husband were so well looked after at the hospice. “She made such a heartfelt and passionate plea, I knew I had to do something to help raise money. “The run was tougher than I thought but it was great fun to be involved in it.”

Many families with young children featured in the 5k and 3k events, while the new 10k run attracted more than 150 runners.

£20,000 raised

It’s hoped £20,000 will be raised for Mountbatten, once all the sponsorship money is handed in.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can still do so via the Website.