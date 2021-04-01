Hundreds raised by St Thomas of Canterbury School for Comic Relief

Staff and children at St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School, Carisbrooke, had great fun raising funds in support for this year’s recent Red Nose day.

As well as dressing in the red, the children also took part in a variety of fun activities including: identifying objects in red jelly, trying to burst water filled red balloons and sporting activities.

Head Teacher, Maggie Sanderson, said,

“I am so proud of the whole school community – families, children and staff who showed such generosity at a time when many people have their own worries and needs. “The children took up the mantle of having fun whilst also making a difference for other children!”

The school raised a total of £470.

News shared by Nick Young on behalf of the school, in his own words. Ed

Image: L to R: Maddie, Laurence, Cian and Ella with the total raised from St Thomas of Canterbury Primary