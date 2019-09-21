Hundreds take part in Fridays for Future Isle of Wight protest

Hundreds took to the streets on Friday afternoon for the Fridays for Future Isle of Wight protest.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

fridays for future march outside county hall

Julie shares this report from yesterday’s Fridays for Future Isle of Wight protest. Ed

Hundreds of children and adults attended the Fridays for Future Isle of Wight protest which happened in St Thomas’s Square in Newport yesterday.

There was a great atmosphere of people of all ages joining forces.

The protest was attended by Blue Seas Protection, Frack Free Isle of Wight and Extinction Rebellion, who helped organise. 

The Red Rebels marching through Newport - © Jefferson Jones
The Red Rebels marching through Newport © Jefferson Jones

The Red Rebels were in attendance gracing the streets with their slow, emotive movements. 

There were speeches given by children and adults, and there was a great deal of interest in signing up for Extinction Rebellion. 

Images: © Jefferson Jones

Saturday, 21st September, 2019 10:12am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ncf

Filed under: Environment, Featured, Green Issues, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*