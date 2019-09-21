Hundreds take part in Fridays for Future Isle of Wight protest

Julie shares this report from yesterday’s Fridays for Future Isle of Wight protest. Ed

Hundreds of children and adults attended the Fridays for Future Isle of Wight protest which happened in St Thomas’s Square in Newport yesterday.

There was a great atmosphere of people of all ages joining forces.

The protest was attended by Blue Seas Protection, Frack Free Isle of Wight and Extinction Rebellion, who helped organise.

The Red Rebels marching through Newport © Jefferson Jones

The Red Rebels were in attendance gracing the streets with their slow, emotive movements.

There were speeches given by children and adults, and there was a great deal of interest in signing up for Extinction Rebellion.

Images: © Jefferson Jones