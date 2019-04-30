Hustings for European Parliamentary Elections: Secure your seat

Islanders For Europe share this latest news. Ed

Have you got your Polling Card yet? ISLANDERS FOR EUROPE are holding an MEP Hustings event (8th May) on the run up to the European Parliament Elections, tabled to be held on Thursday 23rd May.

The MEP Elections are a significant opportunity to address the future of the United Kingdom’s relationship with the European Union. On the Isle of Wight, in 2016 residents voted 61% to Leave the EU. Now three years on, after a much wider debate, the MEP elections will allow voters to demonstrate the strength of opinion for all sides on the Brexit divide.

All parties invited

Candidates or representatives from all the political parties standing in the South East region have been invited.

They will put forward their position and answer questions – submitted by the audience on the night.

Vital that Islanders vote

An Islanders for Europe spokesperson said

“This EU election has never mattered so much. It is vital that Islanders register, engage and turn out to vote in large numbers on 23rd May. “We are looking forward to a lively debate and hope to see a diverse audience with a variety of opinions next week.”

Where and when

The Hustings will be held at the Anthony Minghella Theatre at Quay Arts, Newport on Wednesday 8th May.

Doors open from 7pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved at Eventbrite.

A few tickets will be held back and available on the door.

For more details about Islanders For Europe, visit Twitter @iowforeurope or Facebook @islandersforeurope

https://islanders4europe.home.blog/