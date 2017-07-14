‘I Remember Hill Lodge, Freshwater’ book launch by local history group

Philip Bell shares details of this book launch. Ed

Philip Bell, of Island book publisher Beachy Books, has just published a new book called ‘I Remember Hill Lodge, Freshwater’ by local history group, Freshwater and Totland Archive Group.

The book is inspired by the real diaries of Ellen Victoria Jane Stevenson (1892-1992) who lived in Freshwater, before traveling to America, where she died.

From military actions, brushes with royalty and escaping disaster on Titanic, Ellen invites us to share her family’s remarkable journey in her own distinctive words. With a fine line between local history and family history, in Ellen’s distinctive style of writing, this is a story of a woman determined to overcome misfortune.

The fascinating story unfolded

A representative of the group explains the inspiration behind the book,

“After one of the group responded to an online post relating to Hill Lodge we got in contact with Ellen Stevenson’s great niece and they kindly donated her journals to us. The content and Ellen’s way of writing attracted us and we continued to correspond with her two great nieces and granddaughter who added family information and images. “Over the next couple of years Ellen’s fascinating story unfolded, so that when in January 2016 we felt Ellen nudging us to do something with them.”

The group’s research connected them with people across the globe

“Online friendships formed while working on the project that will undoubtedly continue, while a great deal has been learned that will benefit the group in preparation of a third publication.”

Book launch

Members of Freshwater & Totland Archive Group will be signing and selling copies of ‘I Remember Hill Lodge, Freshwater’ (ISBN-13: 978-0-9562980-8-9) at Freshwater Library, Saturday 15th July, 10.30-noon. The book retails at £7.50.

The book is currently available at The Cabin, Avenue Road, Freshwater. Copies can also be obtained direct from the Freshwater & Totland Archive Group’s Website.

Price £7.50 + £2 p+p if applicable. It is also available direct via Amazon and other on-line

retailers.

For more information visit the Beachy Books Website.

