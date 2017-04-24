Iain McKie changes mind on UKIP candidacy after national manifesto published

Iain McKie, the UKIP prospective parliamentary candidate in the 2015 general election, has ruled out his candidacy under the UKIP banner on the Isle of Wight for 2017.

Following the announcement of the snap general election last week, Mr McKie had been exploring the possibility of standing for the party again, but when UKIP leader Paul Nuttall announced the party’s manifesto will include a ban on Burqas, Mr McKie told OnTheWight,

“Under no circumstances could I consider applying for UKIP candidacy for the upcoming General Election after Paul Nuttall’s assertion that they would seek a ban on people wearing a Burqa. “As far as I am concerned, people can wear pretty much whatever they like, and to ban veils of this nature is an affront to personal liberty.”

Mr McKie had raised concerns about the future of the party when Paul Nuttall was elected as UKIP leader in November 2016.

Rift in the local party

An email – seen by OnTheWight – between IW UKIP party members revealed support for McKie from a prominent member.

They strongly supported a line of inviting McKie back into the party and asking him to stand as UKIP candidate.

“I do not believe anyone carries the presence or dynamism that he does and it would also heal the rift in the local party.”

Troubles in the local party have long been known. In December 2016 the local group was placed in ‘special measures’.

‘Old Googly Eyes is Back’

However, that’s not the last we’ll hear from Mr McKie. He still has political ambitions and went on to say,

“That said, I am actively seeking financial support to stand as a free-market supporting, free speech, low tax, small Government independent candidate for the election. “Let’s see how we go. Perhaps you could run the line ‘Old Googly Eyes is Back’.”

Image: © Used with permission of Jason Swain Photography