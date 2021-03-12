Ian’s cycling and marathon plans for 2021 helping raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

In 2016 Islander Ian Gregory started his mammoth fundraising cycle challenges for Prostate Cancer UK.

His challenges are made all the more difficult as he lives with Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder, eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder

Plans for 2021

Despite the difficulties of living in a pandemic Ian has continued to do what he can to raise money for the charity over the last year and intends to carry on in 2021.

Difficulties with cyclists taking part in this year’s Grand Depart Classic has meant Prostate Cancer UK have been forced to move it to a UK location and at a later date.

Ian says.

“At present this seems to be set for the 2014 Grand Depart Classic that started in Leeds and finished in Harrogate and looks like it will be around the weekend of the 11th/12th September. “The Prostate Cancer UK Harrogate GDC will be a loop ride of around 190km, (119 miles), and will start and finish in Harrogate. As always I will do my best to cycle from the Island up to the start in Harrogate and then cycle home again after the event making the total mileage around 720 miles, however this very much depends on the great British weather and my busy work schedule.”

Static rides

Ian goes on to add,

“We are also hopeful that we shall once again be at this year’s Victorious Festival over in Southsea and the re-scheduled Isle of Wight Festival in September.”

2021 London Marathon

However, it’s not just cycling that Ian is taking on this year. He explains,

“I will also be attempting to get one step closer to the very challenging London Classics Medal by taking on my absolute worst nightmare of a challenge, the 2021 London Marathon on the 3rd October. “Unfortunately the road event that will be taking place in London is fully booked out with 50,000 participants signed up from last year, however there is also another 50,000 places for a virtual London Marathon that will be taking place all over the UK. Participants have 24 hours to complete the 26.2 miles in their local area.”

One step closer to the London Classics Medal

Ian is signed up for the virtual event and says,

“In all honesty it is probably the only way I would be able to complete that distance on foot alone, so maybe this pandemic has helped me have the chance to get not only a London Marathon Medal, but also help me get one step closer to the London Classics Medal, something I have had my eye on over the past three years.”

All charities have struggled terribly during this pandemic and the financial support they would normally be able to offer has had to be cut dramatically and yet medical conditions such as cancer doesn’t wait for anything yet alone a pandemic.

Show your support

Ian finishes by saying,

“Jacky [Ian’s wife] and I are just doing our little bit to help raise the much needed funds and offer help and awareness to those who are fighting and living with Prostate Cancer.”

If you want to show your support you can head over to Ian’s Just Giving Page.