Ian’s Round the Island challenge with a tumble dryer strapped to his back

The rugby-playing nurse from Southsea is planning to walk around the Isle of Wight with a tumble dryer strapped to his back. Find out why.

Ian Douglas with tumble dryer cropped

On 12th September, Ian Douglas will be setting off from his home in Southsea to catch the hovercraft to Ryde in the first leg of a pretty awesome challenge.

He’s going to be walking around the Isle of Wight with a tumble dryer on his back. Yes, you read that correctly, with a tumble dryer strapped to his back.

The challenge by the rugby-playing NHS nurse is not just for the fun of it, Ian is hoping to raise at least £5,000 for Charlie’s Beach Hut.

A very worthy cause
Charlie’s Beach Hut is a charity that provides families of children with life limiting illnesses and families of fire-fighters that have suffered bereavement, or life changing injury whilst in the line of duty, a relaxing environment so they can forge some forever memories, in a hope that they too can ‘Find the Wonderful in Today’.

Ian with tumble dryer strapped to his back

It was set up by the family of five-year-old Charlie Codling, who tragically passed away from a brain tumour in 2012. Find out more about this wonderful charity by visiting their Website.

Show your support
If you would like to show your support and make a donation, pop over to Ian’s fundraising page. He’s hoping to raise £5,000, so every pound counts.


Thursday, 15th August, 2019 9:00am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n7P

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Volunteering

