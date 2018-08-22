Iconic powerboat race returns to the Isle of Wight for 58th year

Malc shares details of this event returning to Cowes this coming weekend. Ed

Now in its 58th year, this August Bank Holiday weekend (25th/26th) sees the return to Cowes of the historic Cowes-Torquay-Cowes Powerboat race, and the smaller Cowes-Poole-Cowes race.

With over 30 boats already entered, including boats from the UK, America, Belgium, Bermuda and Sweden, this year promises to be the biggest for many years.

The 200-mile Cowes Torquay Cowes race has long been recognised as one of powerboatings toughest challenges, and comparisons have been made with motorsport events such as Le Mans and the Indy 500, and competitors will be competing for the prestigious Harmsworth Trophy as well as the

2018 World Offshore Championship and 2018 UKOPRA British Offshore Marathon National Championship

The boats will be based in the Cowes Yacht Haven, and visitors/spectators will be able to get close up views from the Harbour walls all day Saturday 25th and early Sunday 26th.

The sound of roaring engines will start early Sunday morning as crews do their final checks, and activity on the water will be evident from approximately 08:45 when the racing fleet will parade past Cowes Green before mustering to the east of the Cowes Harbour entrance.

Race boats will then pass at speed in a convoy past the Snowden sailing mark before starting the actual race to the sound of the cannon between The Royal Yacht Squadron line and the Gurnard North Cardinal Buoy at 09:30.

The main race will be followed by the Cowes-Poole-Cowes race start at 09:45.

Cowes-Poole boats will start to appear back in the Solent from 10.45.

Depending on the conditions, the fastest Cowes-Torquay boats should start to appear back in the western Solent from 15.00 for a finish off the Gurnard North Cardinal Mark at Egypt Point.

Timetable

Saturday 25 August

09:00 – 17:00 Race administration – Cowes Yacht Haven

09:00 – 14:00 Signing in at Cowes Yacht Haven

09:30 – 17:00 Scrutineering at Cowes Yacht Haven

14:00 – 15:30 Official testing period

Sunday 26 August

08:45 Race boats depart Cowes Yacht Haven for parade

09:30 Race start: Cowes-Torquay race

09.45 Race start: Cowes-Poole race

12:30 Podium presentation at Haldon Pier

14:00 Race start: Torquay-Cowes race

16:00 Podium presentation at Cowes Yacht Haven

Suggested viewing points for Islanders:

Cowes Yacht Haven

Cowes Parade and Green

Egypt Point

Yarmouth Pier

Fort Victoria

All timings are approximate.

For more information visit

Cowes Torquay Cowes Website

British Powerboat Racing on Facebook

Image: © Malc Attrill