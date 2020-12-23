ICRTouch makes generous donations to Isle of Wight-based charities

ICR Touch has also made a donation of around £3,500 worth of products, software and services to Cowes-based national maritime youth charity, UKSA.

Simon Hamilton, Director of Finance and Business Services, said,

“UKSA believes passionately in inspiring and supporting children and young people to broaden horizons through life-enhancing water-based adventures, education and training for careers at sea. “Each year UKSA offers funded opportunities to thousands of young people from all over the UK, many of them from the Isle of Wight. Working with local and national partners is crucial to organisations like ours and the support of ICRTouch and ICR Systems has enabled us to adapt to the current needs of both our students and our staff in the changing world we find ourselves in. “UKSA is honoured to receive this donation from ICRTouch and ICR Systems and we look forward to continuing working with them in the future.”

Supporting Suicide Prevention

SPIIOW – the Isle of Wight’s Suicide Prevention and Intervention frontline charity – have received a very overwhelming early Christmas present.

ICRTouch has donated £2,000 to help with the operational cost that SPIIOW incur when out on community engagement and when our team are asked to respond to a person in a crisis.

Adams: Really thankful to ICRTouch

Sarah Adams of Suicide Prevention and Intervention IOW, says,

“This donation of £2,000 has really brightened up our Christmas for the front line team and Trustees. This very kind donation from Mr Ringer of ICRTouch will keep our front line operational over the Christmas and New Year period. “As with any charity this year we have lost out on a number of events we have arranged to help us raise much needed operational cost. We are really thankful to ICRTouch, their partners and staff.”

Ringer: A challenging year for everyone

Colin Ringer, CEO of ICRTouch, said,

“The mental wellbeing of others is something that is close to my heart, especially during these trying times. 2020 has been an awful year for so many. People are worried for their health, their jobs and money. Whilst many are isolated from friends, family and workplaces. Some worry for the future and for how long this situation may continue. For these reasons we have chosen to make this donation to SPIIOW. “For ICRTouch, this year has been very challenging since more than half of the independently owned pubs in the UK are running an EPOS system supplied by us. During this time our staff have worked flat out making changes to our software to help these businesses adapt and continue to trade. One thing I hope is that during the Christmas break our staff will take time to reflect and understand the difference that they’ve made – this year – to the lives of so many.”

