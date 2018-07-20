If you notice blood in your pee – even just the once – get it checked urges campaign

Andy shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Even the tiniest amount of blood in your pee can be an early indication that something is wrong.

The national ‘Blood in Pee’ campaign which runs from 19th July to 23rd September encourages everyone to look before they flush and visit their GP, without delay, if they notice blood in their pee, even if it’s just the once.

‘Be Clear on Cancer’ campaign

The ‘Blood in Pee’ campaign is part of the wider ‘Be Clear on Cancer’ campaign to raise awareness that this can be an early symptom not only of bladder and kidney cancer but other cancers and conditions too. The campaign is aimed at men and women over the age of 50.

On the Island around 250 urological cancers are diagnosed every year.

Don’t ignore it, get it checked

Anne Snow, Lead Cancer Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital said:

“Blood in pee can often be due to infection but it can also be an early sign that something more serious is going on. We don’t always look before we flush but it’s important for people to know to check for blood in pee and get themselves to a doctor if they notice even the smallest amount. Don’t ignore it, get it checked for peace of mind. As with most cancers, the earlier you act, the better your survival chances are if cancer is diagnosed.”

A new short film featuring TV doctor, Dr Dawn Harper, is being released as part of the campaign. The film shows what to look out for as the colour of blood in your pee can vary – from very diluted, to bright red or even dark brown, like the colour of weak black tea.

Other bladder cancer symptoms include:

A urinary tract infection that is difficult to treat or comes back quickly after treatment

Pain while peeing

Other kidney cancer symptoms include:

A pain that doesn’t go away, either in the tummy or in the side below the ribs

Weight loss

If you have any of the above symptoms, go and see your doctor.

Location map

View the location of this story.