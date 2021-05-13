If you provide one of these community projects, Coop are offering funds and support

From 4th to 30th May, causes in the community will be able to apply for funding from the Local Community Fund.

Ann Osborne, who is a Coop Member Pioneer, told News OnTheWight,

“In line with our community plan to provide fairer access to food, mental wellbeing and opportunities for young people, the Local Community Fund will support community projects that:

enable people to access food and co-operate together to feed everyone

help improve people’s mental wellbeing

offer young people opportunities to develop new skills and make a difference in their community

“Local groups can find out more and apply via the Website.”

Supporting local causes beyond funding

When a group applies for the Local Community Fund, they’ll also benefit from help and support on Co-operate, the online community centre.

This is an exciting development which will enable Coop to offer support beyond funding.

If you have any questions please contact your local Coop Member Pioneer:

Image: Christopher Bill under CC BY 2.0