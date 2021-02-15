If you’re told you can’t have a cervical screening during Lockdown, persist

All women and people with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 64 should go for regular cervical screenings – either every three or five years depending on your age.

However, what do you do if you are told by the receptionist at your GP surgery that cervical screenings (also know as smear tests) are not taking place during Lockdown?

Told could go on post-Lockdown waiting list

That’s what happened to one News OnTheWight reader (known to us, but preferring to remain anonymous), when she tried to book a recent test.

The Isle of Wight resident told us,

“I just tried to book a smear test and got told they’re not doing them during Lockdown, but they can stick me on a list for when Lockdown is over…which will be when, exactly? “‘NHS is open’ – like heck it is. Don’t dare tell me that Lockdowns are saving lives, when many people are dying because of them.”

CCG: All practices on the Island are offering smear tests

News OnTheWight got in touch with the CCG to find out whether Island surgeries had been issued any specific advice about carrying out cervical screenings during lockdown?

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight CCG told News OnTheWight,

“The primary care team can confirm all practices on the Island are offering smear tests, both route and urgent. “If someone has had a letter inviting them to have their test then they should be able to contact their practice and book in for the test.”

Know “multiple women who can’t get a smear”

When we shared this information with the reader who was unable to book a test, she responded by saying,

“This is disgusting! “I know of multiple women who can’t get a smear test, including my own mother.”

Get in touch

If you have had problems booking a cervical screening on the Isle of Wight during Lockdown do let us know either in the comments or by emailing or messaging News OnTheWight.

Find out more about cervical screening on the NHS Website.

Image: annie spratt under CC BY 2.0