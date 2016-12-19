Important information for those travelling on Red Funnel this Christmas

Amy shares this important news from Red Funnel. Ed

Red Funnel is operating an enhanced vehicle ferry timetable over the festival period and is also carrying out essential restorative maintenance work on the loading ramp at East Cowes.

The work involves resurfacing the lower loading ramp between 24 & 27 December 2016 to ensure it will operate safely and effectively for years to come. This means that the lower vehicle deck on all sailings during this period is out of use and the following vehicle size restrictions are in place: –

Maximum vehicle height is 2.0m (including roof boxes, bicycles etc.)

Maximum vehicle length is 5.5m

Maximum vehicle width is 2.0m (excluding wing mirrors)

Vehicles with particularly low ground clearance may also be affected due to the angle of the upper deck loading ramp onto the upper deck and no trailers can be shipped during this period.

No bike racks or roof boxes

It has not been possible to pre-book vehicles which do not comply with the above restrictions, but customers should be aware that roof boxes and overhead bike racks may exceed the maximum height restriction – this would prevent the vehicle from being shipped.

Customers who haven’t pre-booked are advised to do so either online or by phone to ensure their vehicle can be accommodated.

Three ship services

Timetable wise; Red Funnel is operating a frequent three ship service on 24th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th December 2016 and 2nd January 2017.

The usual two round trips will operate on Christmas Day (Sun 25th) and a two ship timetable is in place on New Year’s Eve (Sat 31st) and New Year’s Day (Sun 1st).

Murray Carter, customer service director said,

“The resurfacing of the lower loading ramp at East Cowes has been carefully planned to keep disruption to an absolute minimum. However, whilst we are operating additional sailings, it won’t be possible to ship most commercial vehicles, motorhomes and towed vehicles between 24 & 27th December. Although most customers are already aware of the restrictions we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this essential work may cause.”

Foot passengers travelling via East Cowes will be unaffected and the work does not impact on the Southampton-West Cowes Red Jet service.

