Ofsted inspectors have released their latest report for Oakfield Church of England Aided Primary School in Ryde.

The school, which was found to be ‘Good’ in 2013, but has now been rated overall as ‘Requires Improvement’.

The early years provision and personal development, behaviour and welfare have been rated as ‘Good’, but all other areas of provision are now rated as ‘Requires Improvement’.

Strengths of the school

The inspector pointed out many strengths at the school:

Children are well cared for in Reception classes. They settle in quickly and make good progress. Teaching is good in early years.

Leaders and staff are united in their aim to strengthen the progress of pupils of all abilities, including the most able and disadvantaged.

Leaders have ensured that pupils are looked after well. Pupils are happy and enjoy school.

Leaders’ actions have improved pupils’ outcomes in mathematics and reading by the time they reach Year 6.

The curriculum caters well for pupils’ interests. Pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is good.

Safeguarding is effective and pupils feel safe.

Changes required

The inspector says the school is not yet ‘Good’ because

Since the last inspection, governors and leaders have not acted swiftly enough to improve the school.

Recent changes introduced by the executive headteacher and head of school have not had time to improve the quality of teaching and the progress that pupils make.

Progress and standards in reading, writing and mathematics is not consistently good in key stage 1.

Most-able pupils’ progress, across the school, is not consistently good.

Teaching, learning and assessment is not consistently good. Too few pupils write as well as they should. In 2017, pupils made significantly less progress in writing than the national average.

Teachers’ advice does not always precisely help pupils understand what they need to do next to improve their work.

The school’s new system for tracking pupils’ progress more precisely is not yet fully established.

The report

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





Image: hansel5569 under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.