Improvements needed at care home for people with learning disabilities

An Isle of Wight Council-run care home was deemed to require improvement, after Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited in January.

Seagulls Care Home, in Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, provides accommodation for up to six people with learning disabilities and autism. At the time of the inspection, five people were living in the home.

At the previous inspection in October 2015, the service was rated good.

Common themes

Failures to provide safe care and treatment, person centred care, good governance and failing to act in accordance with the Mental Capacity Act were common themes.

The premises were not always well maintained and although the registered manager had requested the landlord carry out some works these had not been done.

People and their relatives were not regularly involved in the assessment and ongoing reviews of their care.

Although people received their medicines as prescribed, inspectors identified some areas where improvements could be made to ensure the safe administration of topical creams.

Some positive feedback

Inspectors also received some positive feedback about the care staff and their approach to people using the service. However, inspectors also observed occasions where staff had little time to spend with people, and the care provided was task orientated.

The Isle of Wight Council said swift action had been taken to make improvements at its Seagulls Nursing Home and the council immediately implemented an action plan after the unannounced visit.

A council spokesperson said:

“We acted at the very earliest opportunity and we will continue to make improvements. “We understand the importance of ensuring our care homes meet not only CQC requirements but ensure the people we serve are safe, well and receive a quality of care our own relatives would expect.”

Image: striatic under CC BY 2.0

