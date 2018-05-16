Live reporting from the Isle of Wight Annual Council Meeting

Follow the action from the Isle of Wight council Annual Meeting from the comfort of your sofa. We drive to Newport and back so you don’t have to – and we report live from the council chamber.

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the Isle of Wight council Annual Meeting, where a new chairman and vice-chairman will be elected.

A number of constitutional changes (see the paper below) are to be debated and proposed, such as the Leader providing a report to the council and members permitted to ask questions, the removal of named votes on procedural decisions and alternative budgets having to be submitted with five clear working days of the Council Budget meeting.

Live updates
Isle of Wight council Annual Meeting – May 2018 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Isle of Wight council Annual Meeting – PAPER B by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

How convenient that public questions, especially from students, not admitted. We wouldn’t want another Andrew Turner embarrassment, would we?
Noted that Cllr B-S did not take the ooportunity to declare her change of allegiance before proposing a change of chairmanship.
Agreed that Lora has been a breath of fresh air.

16, May 2018 6:37 pm
