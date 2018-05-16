Sandown Station sees new flowers planted by children following vandalism

Children and their teachers from Sandown Bay School filled planters with colourful blooms and native herbs, replacing plants removed or damaged by vandals earlier this year.

Sandown kids

Green-fingered primary school children rallied round to plant flowers and herbs at Sandown station on Tuesday following recent vandalism.

Wreckers had not only removed hanging baskets and other floral arrangements from outside the station and on the platform but they also damaged the station’s popular Gaslight café and toilet. It has all now been repaired.

sandown kids 2 by peter gruner

Herbs were courtesy of lottery-funded Grow Wild at Kew Gardens and Alice Thorp, community gardens co-ordinator at Aspire, Ryde, helped plant them. Morrisons supermarket also donated plants.

Youngsters from the school had already planted ten fruit trees, given by Graham Deacon, of Deacon’s Nursery, Godshill, at the station.

Tuesday’s event, organised by Bill Wyke who runs the after school club Community Kids, was attended by Sandown North Cllr Debbie Andre and Community Rail Partnership Officer Bobby Lock-Dean.

Mr Wyke said the children did a wonderful job,

“They were really enthusiastic and with the help of their teachers replaced many damaged plants. The station looks a lot better now.”

Article submitted by Peter Gruner. Ed

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 16th May, 2018 4:02pm

By

