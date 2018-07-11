Improvements needed at care home for people with learning disabilities

An Isle of Wight care home, where people were not always treated with kindness and compassion, has been found to require improvement.

Care quality commission (CQC) inspectors visited Holly House in Newport at the beginning of May.

The care home service provides accommodation for up to four people with learning disabilities. At the time, three people were living in the home.

The service was rated ‘Good’ for both safety and responsiveness, and ‘Requires Improvement’ in all other categories — effectiveness, caring, and whether it’s well led.

Concerns raised

Inspectors said they observed a senior member of staff talking about someone in a negative way within earshot of others, and other people they spoke to expressed concerns about interactions between the same staff member and other people.

Due to the small numbers of staff, the managing provider said they had not been able to find a suitable system for training, so staff had completed no training in the previous year.

The provider said they were looking into online training as a solution. Formal appraisals and supervision had also not taken place for all staff.

Staff: Tried to always ‘do their best for residents’

All three residents had lived at the house for a number of years and had developed closed relationships with the provider. One staff member said they tried to always do their best for the residents.

People said they felt safe at the home, and medicines were administered correctly. They said all of the services seemed to be clean and residents were included in the decorating of the home, for example when new flooring in the kitchen was planned and completed.

CQC findings “taken on board”

Manager, Brenda Mary Furse, said:

“We have taken on board what the findings have been. “It’s the first unsatisfactory report we have had in the years I have been running the home, but we have taken on board what the CQC has said and we are now working on putting the requirements into place.”

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Bruce Guenter under CC BY 2.0