Improvements needed at Isle of Wight care home

An Isle of Wight nursing home was found to require improvement by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Springfield Nursing Home, which can provide accommodation for up to 46 people in Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, was ranked good in three areas — effectiveness, caring and responsiveness — but required improvement in safety and leadership.

Incidents not reported

According to the report, there were several incidents and accidents which had a ‘significant impact’ on people, that were not reported to the CQC as required.

This included safeguarding concerns where people were injured and required medical attention.

Circumstances investigated

However, inspectors did note:

“The home had informed the Isle of Wight safeguarding team and ensured people received any necessary medical care, as well as investigating the circumstances around the accident or incident to reduce the likelihood of a repeat occurrence.”

Audits to check the quality and safety of the service had not identified the entire kitchen area was unclean and visibly dirty, including food storage areas and kitchen equipment.

Kind and caring staff

Inspectors found staff to be kind and caring. The report said:

“They respected people’s individuality, privacy, dignity and independence.”

The home had an ‘open and friendly’ atmosphere, in which residents, visitors and staff were encouraged to express their views and opinions.

Restraint only used when required

At a previous inspection in December 2016, inspectors found correct procedures were not used when people were restrained while receiving essential personal care, resulting in injuries.

At this inspection, inspectors found the home had taken action and restraint was only used when required.

Worked hard on improvements

Hatford Care acquired Springfield Nursing Home at the end of January 2018. A spokesperson said the quality support team at the home had worked hard to improve the home.

He said:

“With the support of our robust senior management team, we are also confident we have addressed the areas that were identified as requiring improvement on the day of the inspection and have implemented processes that will ensure continuous improvements in these areas. “During this recent CQC inspection, it was also recognised our staff were ‘compassionate, attentive and caring in their interactions with people’ and we scored a ‘good’ in the areas of caring, responsive and effective. “We will always continually strive to improve, and firmly believe that we have a dedicated and caring team who provide exceptional care. “We are pleased by the recent positive feedback by those living in the home and their loved ones, which demonstrates the wonderful care, comfort and companionship that our committed team at Springfield offer.“







Springfield Nursing Home (PDF)



Springfield Nursing Home (Text)



This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview