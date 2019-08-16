Improvements to busy roads to take place overnight

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Improvements are to be carried out to busy sections of the Island’s highway network in a series of night-time resurfacing projects by Island Roads this month.

Cedar Hill at Carisbrooke, Shanklin Road’s approach to Whiteley Bank roundabout and West Street in Ryde are all scheduled for improvement work.

Roundabouts

In Newport, the Lidl Roundabout at Holyrood Street, the Daish Way Roundabout, and South Street, Newport outside the bus station are all also programmed for improvement.

The works are being undertaken overnight in order to reduce disruption given the busy nature of the sites.

Though much of the focus of this year’s improvement programme is focused on residential roads, there is still significant activity planned for the busier sections and the August programme reflects that.

Information signs will be put out in advance of the schemes to advise motorists of the necessary closures and letters will be sent to affected residents to explain more about the work.

Overnight roadworks

The improvement will be undertaken between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am although the Lidl Roundabout will remain open until 10pm each night to accommodate the late opening hours of the store.

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager said:

“These are all schemes to improve busy roads and junctions but by working at night – as we have done throughout the project – we do hope to minimise disruption. “We would like to thank residents and businesses in advance for their understanding and co-operation and we look forward to delivering these improvements at some very prominent and well-used locations.”

Timetable of works

As always, the programme is subject to change but the Shanklin Road scheme, which includes the renewal of high friction surfacing is scheduled for three nights starting 19th August, Lidl roundabout for two nights on August 28 and Dodnor roundabout for one night on 29th August respectively, Cedar Hill in Carisbrooke over a single night on 30th August, South Street for two nights starting 2nd September and West Street, Ryde for nine nights starting 6th September.

The scheme is part of the Island’s Highway Improvement Programme which is financed in the main through a grant of £477 million awarded by the Department for Transport.