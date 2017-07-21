Increase in sexual offences by adults in a position of trust

In Hampshire (which includes the Isle of Wight) the number of Home Office recorded offences for abuse of position of trust rocketed from from four in 2011/12 to 20 in 2016/17.

Penny shares this latest news from the NSPCC. Ed

Offences in London and the south east involving adults in positions of trust who have sexual contact with children in their care have reached 64 in 2016/17, official data shows.

But the NSPCC fears the true extent of abuse is much worse, because the law doesn’t apply to youth work roles such as sports coaches and leaders of religious groups.

57% increase

There has been a 57% increase in recorded Abuse of Position offences in England and Wales where professionals such as teachers or care staff have sexual contact with 16 or 17-year-old children they work with. In total, 1,290 offences have been recorded since 2011-12.

In London and south east there has been 277 recorded offences since 2011-12 with 64 recorded last year (2016/17).

#TrustToLead campaign

The NSPCC’s #TrustToLead campaign is calling on the Government for laws on Position of Trust to be extended, to better protect children in sport and other youth activities.

A legal loophole means adults with regular and intense contact with children in sport and other activities are able to groom them from a young age, and abuse that trusting relationship to have sexual contact as soon as the child turns 16.

Lee’s story

This was what happened to Lee who was befriended by youth leader, Adam at his church group when he was 15. Adam began texting Lee and asking to spend time together outside of the group.

Lee said:

“Adam started by sitting closer to me on the sofa, trailing his finger on to mine. Things which I thought were weird but not big enough to react to.”

Things escalated to kissing and sexual contact when Lee turned 16.

He added:

“I was so confused but knew what he was doing was wrong. I wanted it to stop but part of me was afraid to speak out because I didn’t want to get him in trouble.”

Safeguarding shouldn’t end at 16

NSPCC Head of Policy, Almudena Lara, said: