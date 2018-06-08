Increase in sickness rate for NHS staff with anxiety, stress and depression top reason

There was a slight increase sickness rates at Isle of Wight NHS Trust in April, with top reason for absence among staff being anxiety, stress and depression.

stressed

Sickness rates at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust increased in April, up to 4.48 per cent.

This was a slight increase from 4.64 per cent in March. The top reason for absence among staff was anxiety, stress and depression.

In previous months, back problems and muskuloskeletal issues had been the second highest reason for days off sick.

Physiotherapy referral service
However, following the introduction of a physiotherapy referral service for staff by occupational health, there was a reduction in staff absence with musculoskeletal problems from 20 per cent, to 13 per cent.

Director of human resources and organisational development, Julie Pennycook, said a similar approach would be adopted to tackle mental health.

She said:

“We will be looking to put a system in place, following on from the success of our physiotherapy referral service.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: 130046541@N06 under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 8th June, 2018 3:03pm

By

