Incredible Edible Isle of Wight launches today outside County Hall

Later today a group Islanders who seek to improve sustainability, bio-diversity and quality of life on the Island will be launching the Island’s very own Incredible Edible project.

Transition Island say they have been given permission to use the raised beds in front of County Hall for an Incredible Edible Launch. The idea is to use the beds to plant food for the community.

A spokesperson from Transition Island said,

“Until now, the beds have been cared for by Age UK and Newport Men in Sheds, so a big thank you to them. “They and the council are happy for Transition Island to take over some of the beds for food planting. We are grateful to Councillor Murwill who has ensured backing from the Isle of Wight Council for this project.”

Where and when

The launch takes place outside County Hall today (Wednesday 20th) at 5pm and Cllr Michael Murwill will be attending on behalf of the Isle of Wight Cabinet.

The main aim will be to inspire others on the Island to go ‘Incredible Edible’.

If successful the Isle of Wight could become an Incredible Edible Island in line with other places like Incredible Edible Todmorden.

What is Transition Island?

Transition Island aims to improve the Isle of Wight’s sustainability, bio-diversity and quality of life, taking a multifaceted approach including lobbying, advisories and undertaking suitable projects.

The group’s goal is to benefit local communities through actions in agriculture, transport, energy and other appropriate social endeavours rooted within the context of sustainability.