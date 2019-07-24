Incredible lightning storm over the Isle of Wight captured in HD photos

The Isle of Wight – and much of the country – was treated to a fantastic light show overnight, with lightning displays well into the early hours.

As we might expect, Isle of Wight photographers were out with their cameras capturing the amazing sight of the lightning strikes.

Margaret Smith from Twilight Wight Photography shared this great shot taken looking across Brading Downs.

Jamie Russell from Island Visions Photography shared these amazing shots from several points on the Isle of Wight.