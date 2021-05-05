Independent candidate attracts enthusiastic cross-party support

Ahead of the tomorrow’s 2021 Isle of Wight council election, the Independent candidate for Binstead and Fishbourne, Ian Dore, has received enthusiastic cross-party support.

Former Independent councillor, Ivor Warlow, and fellow election candidates Richard Quigley (Labour) and Vix Lowthion (Green) have all thrown their support in Ian’s direction.

Dore: The approach being taken speaks volumes

Ian says,

“I am truly thankful for the support from all of these individuals and frankly, I think its speaks volumes of the approach being taken. “We all live here, we all have to work together for the betterment of our local communities and the Island as a whole. “Ivor especially was and still is a massive, positive driving force in Binstead and Fishbourne and through his hard work and tenacity, got a lot done. If you wanted a benchmark to aspire to, you’d be hard pushed to find someone as diligent and professional. “If there was ever a real chance to snatch the seat back from the Blues, this is it.”

Ivor Warlow

Warlow: The ideal candidate to represent the ward

Ivor Warlow, former Independent councillor for Binstead and Fishbourne, said,

“I am very happy to endorse Ian Dore as the ‘Independent’ candidate for Binstead and Fishbourne. “Ian has a genuine interest to serve and deal not only with local issues but also the challenges facing our Island. “Being a well-established family man and long standing local resident he is the ideal candidate to represent the ward.”

Vix Lowthion

Lowthion: Fiercely independent, resolutely determined and wonderfully bold

Vix Lowthion, Chair of the IW Green Party, said,

“I know that Ian Dore will be an outstanding councillor for all the residents of Binstead and Fishbourne. The first time you meet him you know that this is a man who is going to roll his sleeves up and Get Things Done – and then some! “Ian is fearless in ensuring that the local community are put first whether that is to improve facilities for young families, to ensure that older people are looked after or to protect our Island wildlife. He always goes that extra mile because he takes a real pride in everything he does – and wants the best for all the residents of the Isle of Wight. “In these local elections it is vital that we put People before Politics. Ian and I share that vision for the Island. He is fiercely independent, resolutely determined and wonderfully bold. In Binstead and Fishbourne there is no better choice on the ballot paper. Vote Dore!”

Richard Quigley

Quigley: Honest, selfless and energetic in his approach

Richard Quigley, Chair of Island Labour, says,

“Ian is someone you can trust to do the right thing with an Independent mind. Honest, selfless and energetic in his approach, but crucially open to all opinion and thoughts. “Dedicated and focused on family, friends and those he grew up with, in the Village that he loves. “A huge asset to any community and I hope local residents see that he IS the strongest candidate for Binstead and Fishbourne. He has my personal support.”

Dore: People and the parish come first

Ian explains,

“One of my selling points I think is that I appeal, broadly to all. I’ve made it clear to all that I meet and on my literature, that its People and the Parish that come first. Then you can also get stuck in, working with other like-minded councillors, dealing with the Island issues that need resolving. “That means being accessible and prepared to communicate with all.”

Ian Dore

Dore: Unite to fight the threat

Ian went on to say,